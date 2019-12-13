Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 13, 2019

Lamar Jackson threw for five more touchdowns and the Baltimore Ravens clinched the AFC North with their tenth consecutive win, 42-21 over the New York Jets. The 12-2 Ravens took control with touchdowns on their first three possessions before Jackson increased his NFL-leading total of touchdown passes to 33. Jackson also broke Michael Vick’s single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback, gaining 86 on eight carries.
The NBA says former Commissioner David Stern had emergency surgery yesterday after a sudden brain hemorrhage. The 77-year-old Stern served as commissioner for exactly 30 years, from February 1, 1984 until February 2014. He took over what was a struggling league and oversaw the NBA’s growth as a world-wide sport while also serving as an architect for NBA drug testing and the salary cap. Stern has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus and continues to be active in his other interests, such as sports technology.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was honored yesterday at the 2019 Home Depot College Football Awards with the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards, given to the best overall player and best quarterback in college football, respectively. Burrow completed 78% of his passes for 4,715 yards, 48 touchdowns and six interceptions for the top-ranked Tigers.
Wan’Dale Robinson was named a second-team freshman All-American by The Athletic today, making the team as a wide receiver while playing both wideout and running back for Nebraska in 2019. Nebraska's first letterwinner from Kentucky was one of the nation's most productive freshmen this fall despite battling injuries that forced him to miss multiple games. Robinson caught 40 passes for 443 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 88 times for 340 yards and three scores. He had the most receptions and receiving yards of any true freshman in Nebraska history, and he was also the Huskers' leading kickoff returner.
The 27-4 fifth-seeded Nebraska volleyball team visits Madison, Wisconsin for the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and will battle 26-3 twelfth-seeded Hawaii today at 3:30. The Huskers, who beat Ball State and Missouri at home last Friday & Saturday respectively, qualified for their eighth straight trip to the Sweet 16 and 25th in 26 years. NU has won four matches in a row and eleven of their last twelve while the Rainbow Warriors have claimed 13 in a row and 14 of their last 15. Today’s 1:00 match will feature 24-6 Wisconsin entertaining 23-7 Texas A&M. Today's winners will meet on Saturday at 5:00.
The Lutheran High Northeast basketball teams split a road doubleheader at Pender last night in games heard on 106 KIX. The Eagle boys won their game 36-31 after outscoring the Pendragons in the fourth quarter 16-8. LHNE led at halftime 16-14, but trailed going into the fourth quarter 23-20. Ben Gebhardt led Lutheran High Northeast with nine points while Pender’s Jaxon Maise had 16 points and seven rebounds in the loss. The Pendragons had 21 turnovers compared to the Eagles’ ten. LHNE is now 3-1 while Pender drops to 1-2. In the girls contest, the Lady Pendragons held off the Lady Eagles 51-44. Pender led at halftime 25-7 but watched Lutheran High Northeast trim the deficit to seven points midway through the fourth quarter before holding on. Ashley Ostrand led the Lady Pendragons with 24 points and seven rebounds. Teammate Faith Morris added 13 points. The Lady Eagles were led by Becca Gebhardt’s double-double of twelve points and eleven rebounds. Teammate Mia Furst had eleven points and six boards. LHNE had 37 turnovers in the game with 25 at halftime. Pender had 23 turnovers of their own. The Lady Eagles fall to 2-2 while Pender is now 3-0.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys visit Wahoo to play Bishop Neumann starting with the girls game at 6:00, the Northeast Hawks women & men host the Mt. Marty JV starting with the women’s contest at 5:00, the Nebraska men are in Bloomington, Indiana to play the University of Indiana at 7:00, the Creighton men entertains Texas-Rio Grand Valley at 7:00, and the Wayne State women and men visit Bemidji State in Minnesota starting with the women’s game at 2:30. Also, the Norfolk High wrestling team competes in the first day of the Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships at Central Community College in Columbus. Starting at approximately 11:30, they will face Blue Valley West of Kansas, Twin River, Malcolm, Columbus Scotus, and Schuyler.
Local Scores: Wayne 48 NC 33 (WR Dual).
