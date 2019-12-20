Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 20, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 in a showdown of the NBA's top teams. Antetokounmpo had seven assists and a career-best five three-pointers, and George Hill added 21 points off the bench for the Bucks. Milwaukee improved to 25-4 after ending an 18-game winning streak against Dallas on Monday night. LeBron James had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season, and Anthony Davis had 36 points and 10 rebounds for the 24-5 Lakers.
Creighton volleyball assistant coach Angie Oxley Behrens has been named the Division I American Volleyball Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year. Behrens just completed her 17th season as an assistant coach at Creighton. An original member of Kirsten Benthal Booth’s staff, she is the longest-tenured assistant coach in Creighton's volleyball history. Behrens works closely with CU's outside hitters, while assisting with scouting and recruiting. Behrens also helps organize Creighton's volleyball camps.
The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team has improved to 11-1 all-time versus the Lady Eagles and run their personal win streak to eight games after a 52-34 victory last night at Lutheran High Northeast High School. The Lady Knights’ Carly Marshall had ten points and six steals while Jozy Piper added ten points, seven rebounds, and two blocked shots. Chloe Spence & Becca Gebhardt had seven points apiece for LHNE. Spence added seven boards and Gebhardt had six rebounds and two blocked shots. The Lady Eagles led 13-9 after the first quarter before being outscored 43-21 the remainder of the contest. NC forced the Lutheran High Northeast into 31 turnovers but had 17 turnovers of their own. The Lady Knights improve to 3-2 while LHNE drops to 2-3. Norfolk Catholic won the JV game 55-16.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk High girls & boys visit Columbus starting with the girls game at 5:45. Pregame coverage at approximately at 5:25. The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys entertain Homer starting with the girls contest at 6:00, the Norfolk Catholic boys host Boone Central/Newman Grove at 7:45, and the Creighton women are in Tempe, Arizona to play Arizona State at 3:00. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High swim teams compete in the first day of the Lincoln Southeast Invite at 2:30, the Nebraska wrestling team is home versus Oregon State at 6:00, and the 11-0 Norfolk Panther wrestling team takes part in the first day of the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas at the Heartland Events Center. They face Hastings at 11:30 followed by duals with Lincoln East, Manhattan, Kansas, and Papillion La Vista.
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Columbus (G&B BB-5:45); Homer at LHNE (G&B BB-6:00); Boone Central/Newman Grove at NC (BBB-7:45); Nfk High at Lincoln SE Inv. (G&B SW-2:30); Creighton at Arizona St. (WBB-3:00); Oregon St. at Nebraska (WR Dual-6:00).
This Evening: The Norfolk High girls & boys basketball teams visit Columbus starting with the girls’ game at 5:45. Pregame coverage at 5:25 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the Laurel/Concord/Coleridge girls & boys host Plainview starting at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 5:55 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. This week: Nfk High’s Jared Oswald & Justin Grey; NC’s Kevin Manzer; LHNE’s Mike Wiederin; NECC’s Dan Anderson; BRLD BBB’s Cory Meyer; & Plainview wrestling’s Dean Boyer.
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Utah 111 Atlanta 106
Final Milwaukee 111 L.A. Lakers 104
Final San Antonio 118 Brooklyn 105
Final Houston 122 L.A. Clippers 117
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final SO N-Y Islanders 3 Boston 2
Final OT Columbus 3 Los Angeles 2
Final Philadelphia 6 Buffalo 1
Final OT Dallas 4 Tampa Bay 3
Final OT Ottawa 5 Nashville 4
Final Chicago 4 Winnipeg 1
Final OT Montreal 4 Calgary 3
Final Carolina 3 Colorado 1
Final Minnesota 8 Arizona 5
Final OT Vancouver 5 Vegas 4
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(4) Duke 86 Wofford 57
Seton Hall 52 (7) Maryland 48
(12) Auburn 79 NC State 73