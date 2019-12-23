Joe's Morning Sports-December 23, 2019

The Philadelphia Eagles have wrestled control of the NFC East lead from Dallas with a 17-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Cornerback Sidney Jones broke up Dak Prescott's fourth-down pass to wide receiver Michael Gallup in the end zone with 1:15 left to secure the win for the 8-7 Eagles. Carson Wentz was 31 for 40 for 319 yards and a touchdown, and Miles Saunders ran for a score to help Philly prevent Dallas from clinching the division title.
Free-agent pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract. The deal is pending a physical after Christmas and had not been announced. Ryu was 14-5 with a major league-best 2.32 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He started for the National League in his first All-Star Game and finished second in Cy Young Award voting to Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Ryu's deal raised agent Scott Boras' total to more than a billion dollars in guaranteed contracts for seven players eligible for free agency since the start of November.
Paul Millsap dropped in 21 points and the Denver Nuggets picked up their sixth straight win by trouncing the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers, 128-104. Gary Harris added 19 points and Nikola Jokic added 18 against the Lakers, which was without LeBron James due to a thoracic muscle strain. They’ve now lost three games in a row.
The City of Norfolk basketball teams will be competing later this week in holiday tournaments. The Norfolk Panthers will compete in the four-day Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. The boys will visit Lincoln East on Friday at 4:45 in the opening round while the girls will host Lincoln Southeast on Friday in the opening round at 3:00. In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys will take on Elkhorn Valley on Friday in the opening day of the two-day Elkhorn Valley Tournament in Tilden starting with the girls game at 6:00. Lutheran High Northeast will participate in the two-day Shootout on the Elkhorn Tournament in Wisner. On Saturday, the Eagle boys will play Ponca in the ‘Green’ bracket at 6:00 while the Lady Eagles will meet Wisner/Pilger in the ‘White’ bracket at 4:15.
The Omaha World Herald has updated their high school boys basketball rankings. Omaha Central is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn remains first and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at number seven, Oakland/Craig remains eighth, and Ponca & Wakefield falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number one, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge moves up from fourth to second, Osmond jumps from seventh to third, Howells/Dodge slips from fifth to eighth, Fullerton drops from sixth to ninth, and Hartington/Newcastle falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is once again first, Randolph moves up from ninth to eighth, and Bloomfield enters the rankings at number nine.
The Class ‘C-2’ Defending State Champion Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur boys basketball team is 5-0 on the season after beating Lincoln Journal Star second ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Howells/Dodge last Friday 73-63. This season the Wolverines have beaten Omaha Nation, Homer, Walthill, Clarkson/Leigh, and Howells/Dodge by an average score of 70.2-42.2. They are currently ranked first in both polls in the state. The Wolverines return to action on Saturday when they take on 2-4 Homer in the Homer Holiday Tournament. BRLD beat the Knights earlier this season 65-28 on December 7th.
The Plainview wrestling team won their third championship of the season when they claimed the Elgin Public/Pope John Tournament this past Saturday. They totaled 194.5 points and won by 89.5 points. Champions for the Pirates on the day included Aston Dane (106), Eli Lanham (113), and Scout Ashburn (120). Nate Christensen (138), Matt Christensen (160), & Collin Gale (195) placed second. Abby White (106); Tanner Frahm (132) & Lucas Hammer (182) got third. Kyler Mosel (126), Keagan Mosel (132), & Will Gunning (152) finished fourth. The night before Plainview defeated Archbishop Bergan 54-20 in a dual at the Devaney Center prior to the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ 32-3 victory over Oregon State. This season, the Pirates have earned championships at Creighton, Stanton, and Elgin Public/Pope John along with dual wins over Madison, Crofton/Bloomfield, and Archbishop Began. The Pirates return to action on January 4th when they compete in the Pierce Invite.
Local Scores: Nebraska 71 Manhattan 51 (WBB).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Toronto 110 Dallas 107
Final Boston 119 Charlotte 93
Final Milwaukee 117 Indiana 89
Final Oklahoma City 118 L.A. Clippers 112
Final Denver 128 L.A. Lakers 104
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final N-Y Rangers 5 Anaheim 1
Final Calgary 5 Dallas 1
Final Arizona 5 Detroit 2
Final Vegas 3 San Jose 1
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final OT N-Y Giants 41 Washington 35
Final OT Miami 38 Cincinnati 35
Final New Orleans 38 Tennessee 28
Final N-Y Jets 16 Pittsburgh 10
Final Baltimore 31 Cleveland 15
Final Indianapolis 38 Carolina 6
Final Atlanta 24 Jacksonville 12
Final Oakland 24 L.A. Chargers 17
Final Denver 27 Detroit 17
Final Arizona 27 Seattle 13
Final Philadelphia 17 Dallas 9
Final Kansas City 26 Chicago 3
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
South Carolina 70 (9)Virginia 59
(22)Washington 85 Ball St. 64