Joe's Morning Sports-December 26, 2019

In an all-Los Angeles battle, the Lakers suffered their fourth straight loss since climbing to the top of the NBA's overall standings. Kawhi Leonard scored eleven of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and had twelve rebounds in the Clippers' second win in two meetings with the Lakers this season, 111-106. Leonard hit a three-pointer to cap a 7-0 run that tied it at 101-101 with 5:14 remaining. He later added four free throws to help the Clippers get within two games of the Pacific Division-leading Lakers. The Clippers are now 23-10 while the Lakers fall to 24-7. ESPN reports that LeBron James aggravated a nagging groin injury and could cause the Lakers star to miss some game time moving forward. Last Christmas, he suffered a torn left groin against the Golden State Warriors. It was the first major injury of James’ career, and it derailed both his and his team's season. The injury that he is currently dealing with is on the right side of his groin and is far less dire than the injury he suffered to the left side of his groin last season, but it could worsen with overuse.
Guard Damion Lee was the catalyst for Golden State with team highs of 22 points and 15 rebounds as the home-team Warriors shocked the Houston Rockets 116-104. Draymond Green provided 16 of his 20 points in the second half and finished with eleven boards as the Warriors improved to 8-24. The Rockets shot just 37% from the field, with Russell Westbrook going 11-32 while scoring a team-best 30 points. James Harden added 24 points and had eleven assists for Houston, which ended a four-game winning streak and fell to a Southwest Division-leading 21-10.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school girls basketball rankings. Millard South remains first in Class ‘A’ while Crete is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Lincoln Christian stays at number one and West Point-Beemer & Columbus Scotus fall from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia remains first, Oakland/Craig moves up from sixth to second, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic enters the rankings at number five, Crofton drops from second to sixth, BRLD is once again ninth, and Ponca enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central is up from third to second, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family moves up from eighth to fifth. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot remains first, Humphrey St. Francis is once again second, and Stuart enters the rankings at number eight.
The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 9-6 on the season at the Christmas break. This year they have beaten the York JV twice, Iowa Central twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, the Morningside JV of Iowa, Little Priest Tribal College, the Peru State JV, and the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota. The Hawks are outscoring their opponents on average through 15 games 92.7-85.7. Their remaining home docket includes games with Central of Columbus, Iowa Western, Indian Hills of Iowa, Southeast of Nebraska, Marshalltown of Iowa, the Concordia JV, Quakerdale Prep of Iowa, and Southeastern of Iowa. The Hawks return to action on January 8th when they host 9-7 Central Community College of Columbus.
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 2-4 on the season and snapped a four game losing streak after beating Boone Central/Newman Grove at home last Friday 78-66. This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross and Boone Central/Newman Grove while falling to Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, Battle Creek, and Lutheran High Northeast. Norfolk Catholic is being outscored on average through six games 71.8-47.1. Their remaining home schedule includes dates with Winnebago, Wayne, Columbus Scotus, Neligh/Oakdale, and Humphrey St. Francis. Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they visit 6-1 Elkhorn Valley at 7:30 in the opening day of the Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 3-2 on the season after a 52-40 home win over Papillion La Vista South last Saturday 52-40. This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Elkhorn South, Columbus, and Papillion La Vista South while falling to Lincoln East and Millard West. Norfolk is being outscored on average through five contests 45.8-40.6. Their remaining home schedule includes games with Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln East. The Lady Panthers return to action on Friday when they host 0-6 Lincoln Southeast at 3:00 in the opening day of the four-day Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 2-4 on the year and have dropped three games in a row after falling to Homer at home last Friday 53-52 on a three-point shot by the Lady Knights’ Katie Becker with four seconds left. The Lady Eagles have beaten Wisner/Pilger and Twin River while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, and Homer. Despite the losing record, Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through six games 46-44.8. Their remaining home schedule includes games with Battle Creek, Clarkson/Leigh, Omaha Nation, and Creighton. The Lady Eagles return to action on Saturday at 4:15 when they take on Wisner/Pilger in the opening day of the Shootout on the Elkhorn Tournament in Wisner. LHNE beat the Lady Gators in the opening game of the season in Wisner 43-28.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Allison Weidner of the Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball team. Last Thursday, in a 60-54 loss to Summerland, she had 26 points, six steals, five rebounds, and four assists. Two nights later, Weidner recorded a triple-double in a 70-41 victory over Fullerton. She had 29 points, twelve boards, ten steals, and five assists. On the season, Weidner is averaging 23.8 points, 8.0 steals, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. The Nebraska women's basketball recruit was nominated by coach Bryan Reichmuth. Congratulations to Allison Weidner of the Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Friday Evening: The Norfolk Catholic girls & boys basketball teams face Elkhorn Valley in the opening day of the Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament starting with the girls’ game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
