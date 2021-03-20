Joe Hesse, Kevin Janata, Matt Steffen, Bryan Reichmuth, Bob Hayes, Matt Svehla, Amanda Schultze, & Gary Davis on Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com Saturday morning from 9:00-10:00 AM

Saturday Morning (3/20): Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East.
This week, in the final Sportstalk of the season, Joe Tjaden will talk boys basketball with Class ‘D-1’ Champion coach Joe Hesse of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Howells/Dodge’ Kevin Janata, and Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Matt Steffen. Girls hoops will be a topic with Class ‘D-2’ State champion coach Bryan Reichmuth of Humphrey St. Francis, Ponca’s Bob Hayes, and Northeast Hawks women’s coach Matt Svehla. Also, Northeast Hawks volleyball general Amanda Schultze & Neligh/Oakdale wrestling coach Gary Davis.