Joe Hesse, Kevin Janata, Matt Steffen, Bryan Reichmuth, Bob Hayes, Matt Svehla, Amanda Schultze, & Gary Davis on Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com Saturday morning from 9:00-10:00 AM

Saturday Morning (3/20):  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. 

This week, in the final Sportstalk of the season, Joe Tjaden will talk boys basketball with Class ‘D-1’ Champion coach Joe Hesse of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Howells/Dodge’ Kevin Janata, and Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Matt Steffen.  Girls hoops will be a topic with Class ‘D-2’ State champion coach Bryan Reichmuth of Humphrey St. Francis, Ponca’s Bob Hayes, and Northeast Hawks women’s coach Matt Svehla.  Also, Northeast Hawks volleyball general Amanda Schultze & Neligh/Oakdale wrestling coach Gary Davis.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, March 19, 2021

Jaime Jaquez dropped in 27 points and UCLA concluded last night's First Four play in the NCAA men's basketball tournament by downing Michigan State, 86-80 in overtime.  John Walker III scored a season-high 19 points and Texas Southern came back from a 30-20 halftime deficit to beat Mount St.…

Wayne State student-athletes honored

44 student-athletes from Wayne State College were named to the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Winter All-Academic Teams announced Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.  For the third year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade point avera…