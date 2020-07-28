Jabenis Catches Fire at Nebraska Amateur

It was a record-setting start for Omaha's Grant Jabenis at the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha, and he holds a significant lead after the first round.
Jabenis caught fire mid-way through his round, and posted the lowest round in a Nebraska Amateur at Happy Hollow Club. He made five birdies during a bogey-free 66 (-5) and leads by four strokes. The club has hosted the championship 16 times, but this is the fifth time since the format changed to stroke play in 1956. Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer shot 74; Norfolk’s Lance Lawson & Plainview’s Tucker Knaak carded a 75; Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes & Columbus’ Bryce Vuncannon put up a 76; Norfolk’s Jake Kluver shot 79; Atkinson’s Mason Hale carded an 81; Wisner’s Rockney Peck put up an 82; Columbus’ Sam Morse shot 83; and Laurel’s Nick Christiansen carded an 84.