Jabenis Catches Fire at Nebraska Amateur

It was a record-setting start for Omaha's Grant Jabenis at the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha, and he holds a significant lead after the first round. 

Jabenis caught fire mid-way through his round, and posted the lowest round in a Nebraska Amateur at Happy Hollow Club.  He made five birdies during a bogey-free 66 (-5) and leads by four strokes.  The club has hosted the championship 16 times, but this is the fifth time since the format changed to stroke play in 1956.  Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer shot 74; Norfolk’s Lance Lawson & Plainview’s Tucker Knaak carded a 75; Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes & Columbus’ Bryce Vuncannon put up a 76; Norfolk’s Jake Kluver shot 79; Atkinson’s Mason Hale carded an 81; Wisner’s Rockney Peck put up an 82; Columbus’ Sam Morse shot 83; and Laurel’s Nick Christiansen carded an 84.

Tags

In other news

Jabenis Catches Fire at Nebraska Amateur

Jabenis Catches Fire at Nebraska Amateur

It was a record-setting start for Omaha's Grant Jabenis at the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha, and he holds a significant lead after the first round. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Major League Baseball has already postponed a second scheduled game between Miami and Baltimore after more than a dozen Marlins players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the club to lock down in Philadelphia.  Commissioner Rob Manfred said the soonest the Marlins could…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 27, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 27, 2020

NFL players who contract the coronavirus through "high-risk" activity away from team facilities can face team discipline and might be at risk of not being paid, according to ESPN.  A memo sent by the NFLPA to agents this weekend, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, outlines several rules g…