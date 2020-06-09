Huskers' Spielman, who left team in March, is transferring

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) warms up before playing an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb. Spielman, one of the top receivers in Nebraska history, has entered his name in the transfer portal, the school confirmed Monday, June 8, 2020. Spielman is the first player to put together three straight 800-yard receiving seasons for the Cornhuskers and leaves No. 3 in career receptions and yards.