Huskers move to digital tickets as part of plan to have fans at sporting events

Nebraska Athletics is excited to announce the release of a new mobile app, including the addition of built-in mobile ticketing. 

Fans will now have access to tickets and parking via their mobile device.  Nebraska Athletics will utilize contactless entry into all venues beginning with the 2020 fall sports season.  To increase safety at all venues, printed season and single-game tickets will not be mailed out this year.  Fans will also not be able to utilize a print at home option.  Souvenir tickets for football will be available in the official football game day program.  The new Nebraska Huskers App is available in both the App Store and Google Play Store.

