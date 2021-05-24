Huskers' Hoiberg hires Shannan Lum as recruiting coordinator

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced the addition of Shannan Lum to the Husker staff. 

Lum will serve as Recruiting Coordinator, a newly-created position on Nebraska's basketball staff.  In that role, she will help the Husker coaching staff in advanced scouting, including opponent and team self-scouting, as well as game preparation.  She is the second female to currently hold a title of Recruiting Coordinator at a power conference program, including the first of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) descent.  Lum comes to Lincoln after serving as Director of Video for the Cal women's basketball program for the last two seasons.

Northeast women’s soccer crowned Region XI champions

For the first time in program history, the No. 14 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team was named the Region XI champions after defeating (RV) Hawkeye Community, 2-1 in the Region XI Championship game on Sunday at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, May 24, 2021

Phil Mickelson has won the PGA Championship to become the oldest player to win a major title.  The 50-year-old Mickelson closed with a 1-over 73 for a 6 under total, wasting most of a five-shot lead on the back nine before finishing two ahead of Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen.  Lefty als…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, May 21, 2021

The Washington Wizards have the tall task of facing the Eastern top seed Philadelphia 76ers.  The Wizards got through the NBA’s first play-in tournament by demolishing the Indiana Pacers 142-115 last night.  Washington led by as many as 38 points in the rout.  Russell Westbrook nearly had a …