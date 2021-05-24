Huskers' Hoiberg hires Shannan Lum as recruiting coordinator

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced the addition of Shannan Lum to the Husker staff.
Lum will serve as Recruiting Coordinator, a newly-created position on Nebraska's basketball staff. In that role, she will help the Husker coaching staff in advanced scouting, including opponent and team self-scouting, as well as game preparation. She is the second female to currently hold a title of Recruiting Coordinator at a power conference program, including the first of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) descent. Lum comes to Lincoln after serving as Director of Video for the Cal women's basketball program for the last two seasons.