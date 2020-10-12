Husker wrestlers involved at Senior Nationals

Eric Schultz and Christian Lance earned top eight finishes in men's freestyle at Senior Nationals yesterday in Coralville, Iowa after wrestling back through the consolation bracket.
Schultz, wrestling at 97 kg, finished fifth and Lance finished seventh at 125 kg. Also wrestling in the men's freestyle division was 2016 NCAA finalist and three-time All-American for Nebraska, TJ Dudley. Dudley (97 kg) wrestled back through the consolation bracket for a spot in the third-place bout against Hayden Zillmer. Dudley ultimately finished in fourth-place. Twenty-two Huskers competed at the Senior Nationals event this weekend. Friday's Greco-Roman division featured three wrestlers earning top eight finishes. Sophomore Alex Thomsen secured the 65 kg title and Peyton Robb (77kg) and Austin Emerson (130 kg) finished fourth and eighth, respectively.