Husker women's hoops falls at Indiana

Aleksa Gulbe scored 18 points with twelve rebounds to lead three players in double figures and 15th ranked Indiana drubbed Nebraska 81-45 in the Hoosiers’ Big Ten Conference opener. 

Following a 13-9 first quarter, home-team Indiana went on a 14-5 run in the first five minutes of the second.  Gulbe buried a three-pointer, recorded a three-point play and added a layup to start the run.  The Hoosiers, who are now 3-2 overall, went on to a 38-19 halftime lead and was never challenged in the second half.  Isabelle Bourne scored 16 points with six boards and two blocked shots for Nebraska.  Teammate Bella Cravens had twelve points.  The Huskers fall to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference. 

