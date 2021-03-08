Husker women's basketball players honored

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby captured second-team All-Big Ten honors to headline a group of four Huskers who earned recognition when the all-conference teams were announced today.
Joining Haiby on the Big Ten All-Conference teams were Kate Cain and Isabelle Bourne, who captured honorable-mention accolades. Rounding out Nebraska's list of Big Ten honorees was junior Bella Cravens, who earned NU's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for women's basketball. The Huskers return to action on Wednesday when they play Minnesota at 10:00 AM in the Big Ten Tournament at Indianapolis, Indiana.