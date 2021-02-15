Husker women's basketball falls at home to ninth ranked Maryland

Ashley Owusu scored 25 points, Diamond Miller added 24 and ninth ranked Maryland made Brenda Frese the all-time winningest coach in program history with a 95-73 win over home-team Nebraska. 

Frese, who is now 500-130 in her 19th season with the Terrapins, passed Hall of Fame coach Chris Weller, who won 499 games from 1975-2002.  Mimi Collins added 19 points for Maryland, who shot 56% from the field to set a record for most points by an opposing team in Pinnacle Bank Arena.  Ruby Porter scored a career-high 19 points to lead three players in double figures for the Cornhuskers.  Isabelle Bourne had a double-double with 17 points, ten rebounds, and five assists.  The Terrapins, who led at halftime 51-33, improves to 14-2 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten while Nebraska drops to 9-9 overall and 7-8 in the conference.

