Husker volleyball team ranked third in Big Ten Preseason poll; Stivrins & Sun honored

Two Huskers earned preseason All-Big Ten volleyball team honors. Seniors Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun were voted to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team by the league's 14 head coaches today.
The coaches also tabbed the Huskers as the third ranked team in the Big Ten Preseason Poll behind Wisconsin and Minnesota. Stivrins is a two-time AVCA All-American and two-time All-Big Ten First-Team selection. She posted 2.55 kills per set, 1.07 blocks per set and a team-best .374 hitting percentage in 2019. The senior middle blocker led the Huskers to a .152 opponent hitting percentage as a junior, which ranked eighth in the nation. Sun earned her first ever All-America accolade in 2019 after leading the Huskers with 3.57 kills per set with 2.45 digs per set and 25 service aces. Defending Big Ten champion and NCAA runner-up Wisconsin was the unanimous choice by the coaches as the top team in the Big Ten Preseason Poll. Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State and Purdue rounded out the top five teams.