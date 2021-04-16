Husker volleyball sweeps Texas State in second round of NCAA Tournament

Playing its first match in nearly three weeks, the Nebraska volleyball team showed little sign of rust in a dominant sweep of Texas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament yesterday in Omaha.
The fifth-seeded Huskers trailed in only one rally during the 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 victory. They improve to 15-2 while Texas State’s season ends at 31-9. Nebraska hit .398 in the match, its highest attacking percentage of the season. With the win, they advance to an NCAA Regional for the 36th time, an NCAA record. The Huskers will take on twelfth-seeded Baylor on Sunday at 1:30 on ESPN-U. Madi Kubik paced NU with a match-high 13 kills on a season-best .407 hitting percentage. Kenzie Knuckles recorded with nine digs and a season-high-tying two aces, while Nicklin Hames dished out 43 assists while leading Nebraska to their highest hitting percentage of the season. Regional semifinals will continue on Sunday with at CHI Health Center with Nebraska playing Baylor, Wisconsin facing BYU, Kentucky battling Western Kentucky, Minnesota playing Pittsburgh, Texas battling Penn State, Washington meeting Louisville, Purdue facing Oregon, and Florida taking on Ohio State.
No. 9 seed Ohio State def. Missouri 25-17, 25-20, 25-21: Emily Londot led the Buckeyes (16-3) with 13 kills and 10 digs, and Mac Podraza had 31 assists and three service aces.
No. 10 Oregon def. Notre Dame 25-17, 25-22, 25-13: Morgan Lewis had 13 kills on 19 swings — an attack percentage of .684 — for the Ducks (15-4).
No. 11 Louisville def. San Diego 14-25, 25-23, 25-17, 29-27: Claire Chaussee had 21 kills and Tori Dilfer 41 assists as the Cardinals (15-2) — coached by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly — rallied after a slow start.
No. 12 Baylor def. Pepperdine 25-21, 22-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-10: Yossiana Pressley had 26 kills, and the Bears (20-6) set up a meeting with Nebraska by winning seven of the final eight points in the fifth set.
No. 6 Washington def. Dayton 25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 21-25, 15-11: Madi Endsley had 20 kills, Ella May Powell had 47 assists and the Huskies (18-3) fended off the Flyers by finishing the match on a 4-0 run.
No. 7 Purdue def. High Point 26-24, 25-18, 25-19: Caitlyn Newton led the Boilermakers (15-6) with 18 kills, and Hayley Bush had 40 assists.
No. 8 Florida def. Morehead St. 25-14, 25-19, 25-19: Thayer Hall had 10 kills to lead a balanced attack for the Gators (20-3), who got nine kills apiece from Holly Carlton and Lauren Forte.
No. 1 Wisconsin def. Weber St. 25-17, 25-19, 25-15: Dana Rettke, Danielle Hart and Grace Loberg each had nine kills for the Badgers (14-0), who hit .408 for the match.
No. 2 Kentucky def. UNLV 25-16, 25-19, 25-18: Sisters Avery and Madi Skinner led the Wildcats (20-1) with 11 kills apiece, and Madison Lilley finished with 44 assists.
No. 3 Minnesota def. Georgia Tech 25-19, 25-21, 25-18: Stephanie Samedy and Adanna Rollins had 13 kills each, and Melani Shaffmaster had 32 assists and 16 digs for the Gophers (16-2).
No. 4 Texas def. Wright State 25-12, 25-16, 25-16: Logan Eggleston had 11 kills, Jhenna Gabriel had 34 assists and the Longhorns (24-1) held the Raiders to a .055 hitting percentage.
No. 5 Nebraska def. Texas State 25-18, 25-17, 25-20: Check out the story here.
No. 13 Penn State def. NC A&T 25-11, 25-19, 25-15: Three PSU players finished with nine kills.
Pittsburgh def. No. 14 Utah 25-16, 25-18, 25-19: The Panthers hit .369.
No. 16 BYU def. UCLA 26-24, 31-29, 25-17: Taylen Ballard-Nixon led the Cougars with 13 kills.
Western Kentucky def. No. 15 Washington State 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 17-25, 15-10: Lauren Matthews with 20 kills for the Hilltoppers.