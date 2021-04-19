Husker volleyball sweeps Baylor to advance to NCAA Regional Final to meet Texas on Monday afternoon at 1:00

Behind a strong serving performance, the fifth seeded Nebraska volleyball team, playing without All-American Lauren Stivrins due to injury, swept twelfth-seeded Baylor 3-0 yesterday at CHI Health Center Omaha to advance to an NCAA Regional Final for the ninth straight year. 

The Huskers came from behind to win set one, 25-21.  Nebraska never trailed in a 25-17 victory in set two, and the third set was tied at 14 before NU pulled away for a 25-19 win.  They had eight aces in the win, while its strong serving consistently forced Baylor out of system, as the Bears hit just .141 in the match.  The Big Red also out-blocked Baylor 8-4 and had six more digs than the Bears.  With the win, the 16-2 Huskers advanced to today's regional final, where the Huskers will face Texas at approximately 1:00.  NU’s streak of nine consecutive NCAA Regional Finals is the longest in the country, and their 30 appearances in an NCAA Regional final are the most in NCAA history.  Other scores yesterday had Pittsburgh edging Minnesota 3-2, Washington clipping Louisville 3-2, Texas topping Penn State 3-1, Florida beating Ohio State 3-1, Purdue knocking off Oregon 3-1, and Kentucky sweeping Western Kentucky 3-0.  Matches today have Nebraska versus Texas, Pittsburgh playing Washington, Purdue battling Kentucky, and Florida meeting Wisconsin.

Wayne State baseball endures road loss at Sioux Falls

The University of Sioux Falls edged Wayne State College 4-3 Sunday afternoon in the series finale of a three-game Northern Sun Conference baseball series played at Sioux Falls Stadium.  With the one run loss, WSC drops to 2-6 in one run games this season and is now 10-14 overall and 9-11 in …

Minot State sweeps Wayne State in softball twin bill

Minot State notched a Northern Sun Conference softball sweep over Wayne State College 8-1 and 13-3 Sunday afternoon in Minot, North Dakota at the Air-Supported Dome.  The host Beavers improve to 14-14 and 7-7 in the NSIC while the Wildcats fall to 4-24 and 1-15 in league games.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 19, 2021

Tottenham has fired Jose Mourinho after only 17 months in charge and just as he was preparing to coach the club in the League Cup final.  Mourinho was hired in November 2019 to replace Mauricio Pochettino.  The Argentine has unexpectedly led the London club to the Champions League final befo…

Northeast Hawks baseball sweeps doubleheader from Iowa Lakes CC

The Northeast Community College baseball team took care of Iowa Lakes Community College on Sunday, thanks to a solid-pitching performance from Preston Tenney (Parker, Colo.) in Game 1 and timely hitting in Game 2. The Hawks (23-17, 17-9 ICCAC) swept the doubleheader, 9-0 and 6-2 at Veterans …