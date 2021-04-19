Husker volleyball sweeps Baylor to advance to NCAA Regional Final to meet Texas on Monday afternoon at 1:00

Behind a strong serving performance, the fifth seeded Nebraska volleyball team, playing without All-American Lauren Stivrins due to injury, swept twelfth-seeded Baylor 3-0 yesterday at CHI Health Center Omaha to advance to an NCAA Regional Final for the ninth straight year.
The Huskers came from behind to win set one, 25-21. Nebraska never trailed in a 25-17 victory in set two, and the third set was tied at 14 before NU pulled away for a 25-19 win. They had eight aces in the win, while its strong serving consistently forced Baylor out of system, as the Bears hit just .141 in the match. The Big Red also out-blocked Baylor 8-4 and had six more digs than the Bears. With the win, the 16-2 Huskers advanced to today's regional final, where the Huskers will face Texas at approximately 1:00. NU’s streak of nine consecutive NCAA Regional Finals is the longest in the country, and their 30 appearances in an NCAA Regional final are the most in NCAA history. Other scores yesterday had Pittsburgh edging Minnesota 3-2, Washington clipping Louisville 3-2, Texas topping Penn State 3-1, Florida beating Ohio State 3-1, Purdue knocking off Oregon 3-1, and Kentucky sweeping Western Kentucky 3-0. Matches today have Nebraska versus Texas, Pittsburgh playing Washington, Purdue battling Kentucky, and Florida meeting Wisconsin.