Husker volleyball season comes to end after 3-1 loss to Texas at NCAA Tournament

The fifth-seeded Nebraska volleyball team saw its season come to an end yesterday, as they fell to fourth seeded Texas, 3-1 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Scores of the match had the Longhorns winning 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20. Texas, who is now 26-1 advances to the NCAA Semifinals with the victory, while Nebraska ended its first-ever spring season with a 16-3 record. UT hit .336 in the match, the highest mark by a Husker opponent this season while Nebraska was held to a .171 attacking percentage. The Big Red did serve up nine aces, but the Longhorns nearly matched that with eight aces of their own. Texas doubled the Huskers in blocks 12-6, while Nebraska won the dig battle 48-45. Madi Kubik led NU with 15 kills. Kayla Caffey put down eight kills on only 14 swings and added five blocks. Lexi Sun had seven kills, 13 digs and a pair of aces, while Lauren Stivrins also had seven kills. Nicklin Hames had a double-double with 34 assists and 13 digs. Other regional finals yesterday had Washington edging Pittsburgh 3-2, Wisconsin clipping Florida 3-2, and Kentucky sweeping Purdue 3-0. In semifinal matches on Thursday, Kentucky will play Washington and Wisconsin will battle Texas.