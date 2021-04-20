Husker volleyball season comes to end after 3-1 loss to Texas at NCAA Tournament

The fifth-seeded Nebraska volleyball team saw its season come to an end yesterday, as they fell to fourth seeded Texas, 3-1 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. 

Scores of the match had the Longhorns winning 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20.  Texas, who is now 26-1 advances to the NCAA Semifinals with the victory, while Nebraska ended its first-ever spring season with a 16-3 record.  UT hit .336 in the match, the highest mark by a Husker opponent this season while Nebraska was held to a .171 attacking percentage.  The Big Red did serve up nine aces, but the Longhorns nearly matched that with eight aces of their own.  Texas doubled the Huskers in blocks 12-6, while Nebraska won the dig battle 48-45.  Madi Kubik led NU with 15 kills.  Kayla Caffey put down eight kills on only 14 swings and added five blocks.  Lexi Sun had seven kills, 13 digs and a pair of aces, while Lauren Stivrins also had seven kills.  Nicklin Hames had a double-double with 34 assists and 13 digs.  Other regional finals yesterday had Washington edging Pittsburgh 3-2, Wisconsin clipping Florida 3-2, and Kentucky sweeping Purdue 3-0.  In semifinal matches on Thursday, Kentucky will play Washington and Wisconsin will battle Texas.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have shaved a half-game off the Philadelphia 76ers’ lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.  Curry nailed ten three-pointers and scored 49 points to extend his sizzling stretch, leading the Warriors to a 107-96 victory at Philadelphia.  His three-ball …

Wayne State baseball endures road loss at Sioux Falls

The University of Sioux Falls edged Wayne State College 4-3 Sunday afternoon in the series finale of a three-game Northern Sun Conference baseball series played at Sioux Falls Stadium.  With the one run loss, WSC drops to 2-6 in one run games this season and is now 10-14 overall and 9-11 in …

Minot State sweeps Wayne State in softball twin bill

Minot State notched a Northern Sun Conference softball sweep over Wayne State College 8-1 and 13-3 Sunday afternoon in Minot, North Dakota at the Air-Supported Dome.  The host Beavers improve to 14-14 and 7-7 in the NSIC while the Wildcats fall to 4-24 and 1-15 in league games.