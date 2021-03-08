Husker volleyball remains fourth and Creighton is once again 23rd in AVCA Top 25

The Nebraska volleyball team remains fourth and Creighton is once again 23rd in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. 

The 9-1 Huskers won two road matches at Illinois 3-0 last Friday and Saturday.  They return to action on Friday when they host eleventh ranked 12-0 Ohio State.  In other Husker volleyball news, Lexi Sun was named the Big Ten Player of the Week.  Creighton, who is 6-2, won two home matches over DePaul last weekend 3-2 on Friday and 3-0 on Saturday.  They return to action on Friday when they visit 4-6 Butler.  Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Minnesota rounding out the top five.

Husker women's basketball players honored

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby captured second-team All-Big Ten honors to headline a group of four Huskers who earned recognition when the all-conference teams were announced today. 

Creighton men's basketball players honored

For the first time since joining the BIG EAST in 2013, Creighton had three men's basketball players pick up All-Conference honors in the same season when the awards were announced yesterday. 