Husker volleyball players honored by Big Ten

Nebraska volleyball seniors Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun and junior Nicklin Hames were voted to the All-Big Ten First Team by the league's 14 head coaches yesterday. 

All three were repeat honorees from the 2019 All-Big Ten First Team.  Stivrins is a two-time AVCA All-American and three-time All-Big Ten First-Team selection.  Sun earned All-Big Ten First-Team honors for the second straight year and Hames also garnered All-Big Ten First-Team accolades for the second straight season.  The Huskers will open the NCAA Tournament next Thursday at the CHI Health Center Omaha Convention Center. Nebraska will play at 2:30 against the winner of the Texas State-Utah Valley first-round match-up.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk High baseball drops two contests at Grand Island triangular

Norfolk High baseball drops two contests at Grand Island triangular

The Norfolk High baseball team endured two losses yesterday at the Grand Island triangular.  They fell to the host team 10-9 in 11 innings and then lost to Kearney 4-0.  The Panthers are now 3-10 on the season.  The Norfolk JV split their contests, losing to Grand Island 10-9 and then beatin…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 9, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 9, 2021

Justin Rose opened with a 5-under 65 to grab a four-stroke lead in The Masters at Augusta National.  He played the last eleven holes at 9 under and shot 30 on the back side, one off the tournament record shared by Mark Calcaveccia and David Toms.  Rose’s 65 looked even better on a day so tou…