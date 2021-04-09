Husker volleyball players honored by Big Ten

Nebraska volleyball seniors Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun and junior Nicklin Hames were voted to the All-Big Ten First Team by the league's 14 head coaches yesterday.
All three were repeat honorees from the 2019 All-Big Ten First Team. Stivrins is a two-time AVCA All-American and three-time All-Big Ten First-Team selection. Sun earned All-Big Ten First-Team honors for the second straight year and Hames also garnered All-Big Ten First-Team accolades for the second straight season. The Huskers will open the NCAA Tournament next Thursday at the CHI Health Center Omaha Convention Center. Nebraska will play at 2:30 against the winner of the Texas State-Utah Valley first-round match-up.