Husker volleyball players honored by Big Ten Conference

Nebraska volleyball’s Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, and Nicklin Hames were named to the All-Big Ten First Team today, while Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and an All-Big Ten Second Team and All-Big Ten Freshman Team member.

Libero Kenzie Knuckles was also selected to the All-Freshman Team by the league's head coaches.  Stivrins was a unanimous choice for the All-Big Ten First Team.  The Huskers, making their 38th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, will open the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7:00 against the 20-11 Ball State Cardinals, champions of the Mid-American Conference. 

Tags

In other news

Husker volleyball players honored by Big Ten Conference

Husker volleyball players honored by Big Ten Conference

Nebraska volleyball’s Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, and Nicklin Hames were named to the All-Big Ten First Team today, while Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and an All-Big Ten Second Team and All-Big Ten Freshman Team member.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The San Antonio Spurs overcame James Harden's 50 points by rallying from a late ten-point deficit to beat the Houston Rockets, 135-133 in double overtime.  Lonnie Walker IV had a career-high 28 points and DeMar DeRozan added 23 points, nine assists and five rebounds in San Antonio's second s…