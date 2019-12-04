Husker volleyball players honored by Big Ten Conference

Nebraska volleyball’s Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, and Nicklin Hames were named to the All-Big Ten First Team today, while Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and an All-Big Ten Second Team and All-Big Ten Freshman Team member.
Libero Kenzie Knuckles was also selected to the All-Freshman Team by the league's head coaches. Stivrins was a unanimous choice for the All-Big Ten First Team. The Huskers, making their 38th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, will open the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7:00 against the 20-11 Ball State Cardinals, champions of the Mid-American Conference.