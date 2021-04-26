Husker volleyball finishes sixth in AVCA Final Poll; Sweet & Densberger to leave program

The Nebraska volleyball team has dropped from fourth to sixth in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings.
The 16-3 Huskers went 2-1 in the NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha after 3-0 victories over Texas State and Baylor before falling to Texas 3-1 in the Regional Final. Champion Kentucky is the new number one after moving up from second. Texas, Wisconsin, Washington, and Florida rounds out the top five. In other Husker volleyball news, the Lincoln Journal Star reports that Jazz Sweet and Hayley Densberger won’t be returning to the Nebraska volleyball team for an extra season. The two seniors won’t use the extra year of eligibility players are given due to the pandemic. All-Americans Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins still haven’t said publicly if they’ll come back for the fall 2021 season. Sweet may try to pursue a professional volleyball career in one of the many overseas pro leagues. She was a starter for parts of four seasons. Sweet started on Nebraska’s 2017 national championship team as a freshman, and again when the Huskers returned to the national title match in 2018. In her four seasons combined at Nebraska she had 970 kills and 282 blocks. Densberger, a serving specialist from nearby Malcolm, had 39 career aces and also played on Nebraska’s 2017 title team. She was the only Nebraska native who played extensively this season. Densberger is the first from her high school to ever play for the Huskers.