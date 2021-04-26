Husker volleyball finishes sixth in AVCA Final Poll; Sweet & Densberger to leave program

The Nebraska volleyball team has dropped from fourth to sixth in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. 

The 16-3 Huskers went 2-1 in the NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha after 3-0 victories over Texas State and Baylor before falling to Texas 3-1 in the Regional Final.  Champion Kentucky is the new number one after moving up from second.  Texas, Wisconsin, Washington, and Florida rounds out the top five.  In other Husker volleyball news, the Lincoln Journal Star reports that Jazz Sweet and Hayley Densberger won’t be returning to the Nebraska volleyball team for an extra season.  The two seniors won’t use the extra year of eligibility players are given due to the pandemic.  All-Americans Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins still haven’t said publicly if they’ll come back for the fall 2021 season.  Sweet may try to pursue a professional volleyball career in one of the many overseas pro leagues.  She was a starter for parts of four seasons. Sweet started on Nebraska’s 2017 national championship team as a freshman, and again when the Huskers returned to the national title match in 2018.  In her four seasons combined at Nebraska she had 970 kills and 282 blocks.  Densberger, a serving specialist from nearby Malcolm, had 39 career aces and also played on Nebraska’s 2017 title team.  She was the only Nebraska native who played extensively this season.  Densberger is the first from her high school to ever play for the Huskers.

In other news

Grandfield/Turek Triumph in Playoff at Four-Ball

Scoring was even more difficult during the final round of the 20th Nebraska Four-Ball Championship at The Players Club in Omaha yesterday, and Omaha's Cole Grandfield and Ryan Turek won the fourth straight playoff at the championship. 

Wayne State baseball endures weekend sweep to Minnesota State

An eight-run fourth inning propelled #20 Minnesota State to a 13-3 win in seven innings over Wayne State College in Northern Sun Conference baseball Sunday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne.  The visiting Mavericks completed a three-game weekend sweep, improving MSU to …

Wayne State softball sweeps MSU Moorhead

Sophomore starting pitcher Sloan Cooksey fired her second straight complete game win in the opener and then came on in the second game for two innings of relief to pick up another win as Wayne State notched a 4-1 and 7-5 Northern Sun Conference softball sweep over MSU Moorhead Sunday afterno…

Wayne State women's golf finishes ninth at NSIC Tournament

Competing in its first conference women’s golf championship in eight years since bringing back the program, Wayne State College finished ninth at the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship played at Dacotah Ridge Golf Course in Morton, Minnesota.  Teams battled rainy, chilly …

Northeast baseball battles on the road in Iowa

The Northeast Community College baseball team split a doubleheader with Indian Hills Community College on Saturday, 3-2 and 15-3, before falling twice on Sunday, 2-0 and 8-6 in Centerville, Iowa. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 26, 2021

Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women’s basketball team.  Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Louisiana.  She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn…