Husker men's basketball rally falls short to Penn State

Myreon Jones scored a career-high 29 points to lead five in double figures, and Penn State held off home-team Nebraska for an 86-83 victory to snap a four-game losing streak. 

The Huskers, which trailed most of the game and by ten points in the second half, pulled to 84-83 with 16 seconds to play.  Jamari Wheeler added a pair of free throws for the Nittany Lions, and then NU’s Trey McGowens missed a three-pointer to end it.  John Harrar had a double-double with ten points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Penn State.  Teddy Allen scored a career-high 41 points on 16-24 shooting for Nebraska.  He was 6-9 from three-point range and also added eight rebounds and six assists.  McGowens added 17 points, four rebounds, and two steals.  The Huskers, who trailed at halftime 39-38, drop to 5-16 overall and 1-13 in the Big Ten.  The Nittany Lions improve to 8-12 overall and 5-11 in the conference.

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Authorities say there’s no immediate evidence that Tiger Woods was impaired in a car crash that left him with multiple fractures in his right leg.  His surgeon said the 15-time Grand Slam champion had multiple “open fractures” to his lower right leg.  The surgeon said a rod was placed in the…

Busy local schedule for Tuesday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Pierce takes on O’Neill at 6:00 and Norfolk Catholic meets Battle Creek at 7:45 in the C-1-8 Boys Sub-District semifinals from Pierce.  Pregame coverage at 5:40. 