Husker men's basketball rally falls short to Penn State

Myreon Jones scored a career-high 29 points to lead five in double figures, and Penn State held off home-team Nebraska for an 86-83 victory to snap a four-game losing streak.
The Huskers, which trailed most of the game and by ten points in the second half, pulled to 84-83 with 16 seconds to play. Jamari Wheeler added a pair of free throws for the Nittany Lions, and then NU’s Trey McGowens missed a three-pointer to end it. John Harrar had a double-double with ten points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Penn State. Teddy Allen scored a career-high 41 points on 16-24 shooting for Nebraska. He was 6-9 from three-point range and also added eight rebounds and six assists. McGowens added 17 points, four rebounds, and two steals. The Huskers, who trailed at halftime 39-38, drop to 5-16 overall and 1-13 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions improve to 8-12 overall and 5-11 in the conference.