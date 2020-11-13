Husker men's basketball lands highest-ever recruit

The Nebraska men's basketball added its highest-ranked recruit in the modern era on Friday, as Bryce McGowens signed a National Letter-of-Intent to attend Nebraska next season.
McGowens, a 6’6, 170-pound guard from South Carolina, is a consensus top-35 national recruit, and ranked as high as 23rd nationally by Rivals. He is the number 26 recruit nationally by 247 Sports and 33rd nationally by ESPN. McGowens is the third ranked shooting guard nationally in the 247 Sports Composite, which combines all of the national major recruiting services. McGowens is the first-top 50 recruit to sign with the Huskers coming out of high school in nearly 30 years. Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg has signed the program's two-highest rated recruits in this year's signing period. Wilhelm Breidenbach, who signed on Wednesday, is rated 53rd nationally by ESPN. McGowens attends Legacy Early College after spending his first three seasons at Wren High School, totaling 1,835 points on 51 percent shooting, 323 rebounds, 220 assists and 126 steals. A three-time all-state performer and two-time Region 1-AAAA Player of the Year, he is a career 42% shooter from three-point range. Nebraska beat out fellow finalists Georgia, Michigan, LSU and Florida State.