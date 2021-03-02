Husker men's basketball hammers Rutgers

Lat Mayen scored 25 points with five three-pointers and five rebounds and home-team Nebraska cruised past Rutgers 72-51.
Mayen capped a 7-0 run to give the Huskers a 23-11 lead and they led by at least eight points the rest of the way. Teammates Derrick Walker had 14 points and six rebounds and Trey McGowens added twelve points and five assists. Jacob Young led the Scarlet Knights with twelve points and three steals. Rutgers finished 3-23 from three-point range. They drop to 13-10 overall and 9-10 in the Big Ten. Nebraska, who led 43-25 at halftime, are now 7-17 overall and 3-14 in the conference. In other Husker news, six days after scoring 41 points in a game, the second-most points in school history, Teddy Allen has left the program. He averaged 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Huskers this season. Coach Fred Hoiberg mentioned last week Allen had been bothered by a wrist issue.