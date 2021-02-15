Husker men's basketball ends 25 game conference losing streak

Teddy Allen scored off a fastbreak layup after a steal with twelve seconds left, lifting Nebraska into a 62-61 win over home-team Penn State, ending the Cornhuskers string of 25 Big Ten losses that stretched back for more than a year.
After a quick timeout to set up a final play, the Nittany Lions turned it over again, this time with Trey McGowens making the steal for Nebraska as time expired. The Big Red had not won in conference since edging Iowa 76-70 on Jan. 7, 2020. Allen led three players in double figures for Nebraska with 14 points and six rebounds. Myreon Jones led three players in double figures for Penn State with 18 points and four rebounds. The game was tied at halftime at 35. The Huskers are now 5-12 overall and 1-9 in the Big Ten while the Nittany Lions drop to 7-10 overall and 4-9 in the conference.