Husker men's basketball adds recruit

The Nebraska men's basketball program added another former top-100 recruit with high major experience with the addition of C.J. Wilcher who will join the Huskers for the 2021-22 campaign. 

The 6’5, 195-pound guard from New Jersey, transferred from Xavier, and will have four seasons of eligibility at Nebraska.  Wilcher played in 15 games for Xavier and averaged 3.3 points per game in just over ten minutes per game.  A four-star recruit coming out of high school by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, he was ranked 81st by ESPN in the class of 2020 and was a top-150 recruit by all three services.

Tags

In other news

Husker men's basketball adds recruit

Husker men's basketball adds recruit

The Nebraska men's basketball program added another former top-100 recruit with high major experience with the addition of C.J. Wilcher who will join the Huskers for the 2021-22 campaign. 

Northeast Hawks women's soccer edges Iowa Lakes CC

Northeast Hawks women's soccer edges Iowa Lakes CC

In the 85th-minute Naomi Pedroza (Hastings, Neb.) found the back of the net to give the Northeast Community College women’s soccer team a 2-1 edge over Iowa Lakes Community College on Tuesday at the Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez picked David Fletcher off third with the bases loaded for the final out in the ninth inning, helping the Kansas City Royals beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.  Danny Duffy pitched o…