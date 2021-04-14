Husker men's basketball adds recruit

The Nebraska men's basketball program added another former top-100 recruit with high major experience with the addition of C.J. Wilcher who will join the Huskers for the 2021-22 campaign.
The 6’5, 195-pound guard from New Jersey, transferred from Xavier, and will have four seasons of eligibility at Nebraska. Wilcher played in 15 games for Xavier and averaged 3.3 points per game in just over ten minutes per game. A four-star recruit coming out of high school by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, he was ranked 81st by ESPN in the class of 2020 and was a top-150 recruit by all three services.