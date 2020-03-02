Husker men's hoops drops 14th straight after falling at home to Northwestern in OT

Miller Kopp scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures and Northwestern scored seven straight points to open overtime then held off home-team Nebraska for an 81-76 win that snapped a twelve-game losing streak.
Haanif Cheatam led four players in double figures for the Huskers with 20 points and three steals. Teammate Yvan Ouedraogo had a double-double of eleven points and 19 rebounds. The Wildcats led 37-34 at halftime and the game was tied at 67-67 at the end of regulation. Northwestern improves to 7-21 overall and 2-16 in the Big Ten while Nebraska falls to 7-22 overall and 2-16 in the conference. They’ve lost 14 straight.