Husker men's hoops drops 14th straight after falling at home to Northwestern in OT

Miller Kopp scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures and Northwestern scored seven straight points to open overtime then held off home-team Nebraska for an 81-76 win that snapped a twelve-game losing streak. 

Haanif Cheatam led four players in double figures for the Huskers with 20 points and three steals.  Teammate Yvan Ouedraogo had a double-double of eleven points and 19 rebounds.  The Wildcats led 37-34 at halftime and the game was tied at 67-67 at the end of regulation.  Northwestern improves to 7-21 overall and 2-16 in the Big Ten while Nebraska falls to 7-22 overall and 2-16 in the conference.  They’ve lost 14 straight.

In other news

Creighton men's basketball stunned by St. John's

Greg Williams Jr. made seven three-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points to lead four players in double figures as St. John's slowed down tenth-ranked Creighton with a surprising 91-71 rout in Queens, New York. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 2, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 2, 2020

LeBron James notched a triple-double of 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers held off Zion Williamson and the Pelicans, 122-114.  Kyle Kuzma helped make up for the absence of injured forward Anthony Davis by scoring 20 points, including a three-pointer that put the…