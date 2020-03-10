Husker men's basketball players receive honors

Husker men's basketball players Cam Mack and Haanif Cheatham were recognized by the Big Ten, as the conference announced its 2019-20 awards yesterday. 

Mack was an honorable-mention selection by the media after averaging 11.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in Big Ten play.  Cheatham was Nebraska's nominee for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for his contributions on and off the court this season.  The Huskers open Big Ten Tournament action tomorrow night, as they take on Indiana. Tipoff is set for approximately 8:20 following the conclusion of the first-round game between Northwestern and Minnesota.

