Husker men's basketball falls short at ninth ranked Maryland

Jalen Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Eric Ayala scored 16 points and dished out five assists and ninth ranked Maryland edged Nebraska 72-70 to extend its win streak to seven games and remain alone atop the Big Ten. 

The home-team Terrapins let a 14-point lead dwindle to 71-70 before Smith swatted away a shot in the final seconds to preserve the victory.  Haanif Cheatham scored 20 points and pulled down six boards and Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 15 points with seven rebounds for the Huskers, which has lost nine straight and is 0-9 on the road.  Maryland, who led 38-25 at halftime, improves to 20-4 overall and 10-3 in the Big Ten while Nebraska drops to 7-17 overall and 2-11 in the conference.

