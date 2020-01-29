Husker men's basketball drops sixth game in a row

Eli Brooks scored 20 points with nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals to lead three players in double figures and a short-handed Michigan pulled away in the middle of the second half for a 79-68 win over Nebraska.
The Wolverines ended a four-game losing streak, their longest since 2014-15, and won on the road for the first time this season. They did it without two starters. Senior captain and national assists leader Zavier Simpson was suspended for violating team rules and Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely after aggravating a groin injury against Illinois. Cam Mack made a season-high five three-pointers and led the Huskers with 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Mack led three players in double figures for NU, who’ve now lost six games in a row. Michigan, who led at halftime 40-35, improves to 12-8 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten while Nebraska drops to 7-14 overall and 2-8 in the conference.