Husker football will not play Illinois in Ireland; Brown has new job in program

Following extensive consultation with the Irish government, medical authorities and the administrative staffs at Nebraska and Illinois, the 2021 season-opening football game scheduled for Aug. 28 between the two schools will not be played in Dublin, Ireland, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Huskers and Fighting Illini still plan to open the 2021 season on Aug. 28, but now the game will be played in Champaign at Illinois' Memorial Stadium. In other Husker football news, Ron Brown has a new job in the football program. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Husker assistant coach and, more recently, off-field staffer will go forward as a senior offensive analyst for head coach Scott Frost. That's his new title on the school's official staff directory. Brown has been with Frost since Frost took the head coaching job in December 2017 and until recently served as the director of player development. Frost hired Marcus Castro-Walker recently for that job, which he said is an "all-encompassing role.” Brown has spent 24 years as an assistant coach at Nebraska.