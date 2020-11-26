Husker football tries to snap personal five game losing streak at Iowa today

The Nebraska football team is on the road in Iowa City this afternoon at 12:00 to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The Huskers have a 1-3 mark after falling at home to Illinois 41-23 last Saturday. This season, NU has beaten Penn State while losing to Ohio State, Northwestern, and Illinois. They are being outscored on average 34.3-20.8. Iowa is coming off a 41-21 road win at Penn State last Saturday for their third victory in a row. They’ve won games at the expense of Michigan State, Minnesota, and Penn State while dropping contests to Purdue and Northwestern. The Hawkeyes are outscoring their foes on average of 33-16. Iowa has claimed the last five meetings over Nebraska by an average score of 36.4-19.2. The Huskers’ last win over the Hawkeyes was on November 28th, 2014 in Iowa City 37-34 in overtime. Today’s game can be seen on FOX at 12:00.