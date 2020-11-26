Husker football tries to snap personal five game losing streak at Iowa today

The Nebraska football team is on the road in Iowa City this afternoon at 12:00 to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. 

The Huskers have a 1-3 mark after falling at home to Illinois 41-23 last Saturday.  This season, NU has beaten Penn State while losing to Ohio State, Northwestern, and Illinois.  They are being outscored on average 34.3-20.8.  Iowa is coming off a 41-21 road win at Penn State last Saturday for their third victory in a row.  They’ve won games at the expense of Michigan State, Minnesota, and Penn State while dropping contests to Purdue and Northwestern.  The Hawkeyes are outscoring their foes on average of 33-16.  Iowa has claimed the last five meetings over Nebraska by an average score of 36.4-19.2.  The Huskers’ last win over the Hawkeyes was on November 28th, 2014 in Iowa City 37-34 in overtime.  Today’s game can be seen on FOX at 12:00.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, a source confirmed to ESPN.  The reigning NFL MVP is the biggest star player to become infected in what has become one of the biggest outbreaks in the NFL.  Jackson is among the four latest Ravens players and

Four Cornhuskers scored 14 points each and six finished in double figures as a cast of newcomers led Nebraska to a 102-55 victory over McNeese State. Transfers Kobe Webster, Teddy Allen, Trey McGowens, Lat Mayen, Dalano Banton and Shamiel Stevenson reached double figures in their Huskers deb

Alabama is ranked first in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.  Texas A&M was fifth and Florida sixth, followed by unbeaten Cincinnati at seventh, the best ranking for a non-Power Five team in the seven-year history o