Husker football to visit Rutgers this evening

The Nebraska football team is on the road in Piscataway, New Jersey this evening at 6:30 to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
The Huskers have a 2-5 mark after falling at home to Minnesota 24-17 last Saturday while Rutgers edged Maryland in overtime last Saturday 27-24 to improve to 3-5. This season, NU has beaten Penn State & Purdue while losing to Ohio State, Northwestern, Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota. They are being outscored on average 30.6-22.4. The Scarlet Knights have won games at the expense of Michigan State, Purdue, and Maryland while dropping contests to Indiana, Ohio State, Illinois, Michigan, and Penn State. Rutgers is being outscored their foes on average of 32.7-27.4. Tonight’s game can be seen on BTN.