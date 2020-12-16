Husker football players honored; Miller retires

Three Nebraska offensive standouts were honored by the Big Ten Conference yesterday, earning all-conference recognition.
Senior offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes, senior offensive guard Matt Farniok and sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson all earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades. Jaimes and Farniok were honored by both the Big Ten Coaches and Media panels, while Robinson was recognized by the conference coaches. The All-Big Ten defense will be announced today, with special teams honors revealed on Thursday. In other Husker football news, linebacker Collin Miller has announced his retirement from football after a spinal injury ended his season last month. Miller said a neurologist who works with the Cornhuskers recommended he give up the game for health reasons. The senior from Indiana, appeared in 40 games and started his final 16. He made 27 tackles in four games this season. Miller suffered a spinal concussion making a tackle against Illinois on Nov. 21. The condition is characterized by a temporary sensory impairment and motor weakness and typically resolves in one to three days. Also, due to the cancellation of the Purdue-Indiana football game on Friday evening, Nebraska's game at Rutgers has been moved to 6:30 on Friday night. The game was originally scheduled for 3:00.