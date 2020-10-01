Husker football offering fan cutouts for 2020 home games

The Nebraska Athletic Department is offering Husker fans the opportunity to be a part of the Sea of Red Sellout for the 2020 football season.

The Sea of Red Sellout, presented by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO), gives fans a chance to fill Memorial Stadium virtually and collect commemorative items related to the 2020 season.  The Sea of Red campaign is one of two primary fan initiatives announced today, as Nebraska will also offer fans a free second screen video stream featuring several game-day elements.  Fans have multiple options to participate in the Sea of Red virtual sellout, providing unique chances to be a part of game days at Memorial Stadium in 2020. Package options range from $25 to $1,000, with the most comprehensive package including two life-size cutouts placed in the Tunnel Walk, four fan cutouts in Memorial Stadium, 40 seats filled and four collector's items.

Busy local schedule for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in 7:00 football games, Norfolk High visits Lincoln’s Seacrest Field to play Lincoln Southwest, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Hartington/Newcastle, Bloomfield entertains Niobrara/Verdigre, and West Holt is in Spencer to play Boyd County. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 1, 2020

Anthony Davis poured in 34 points with nine rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers took Game One of the NBA Finals by pounding the Miami Heat, 116-98.  LeBron James contributed 25 points, 13 boards and nine assists for the Lakers, who led by as many as 32 in the fourth quarter.  Jimmy Butler's …

Norfolk High softball sweeps twinbill from Columbus

The 25-7 Norfolk High softball team swept Columbus in a home doubleheader yesterday 8-0 & 11-1.  With the wins, they become the second most winningest team in program history with 25.  The 2005 squad won 31 games.