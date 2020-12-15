Husker football game at Rutgers on Friday moved to an evening game

Due to the cancellation of the Purdue-Indiana football game on Friday evening, Nebraska's game at Rutgers has been moved to 6:30 on Friday night. 

The game was originally scheduled for 3:00.  The contest from Rutgers' SHI Stadium will be televised on Big Ten Network.  The matchup is Nebraska's first with the Scarlet Knights since 2017 and just the fifth all-time meeting between the schools.  The Huskers hold a 4-0 edge in the series, including a win at Rutgers in 2015.  NU is 2-5 on the season after a 24-17 home loss to Minnesota while Rutgers is 3-5 after a 27-24 overtime win at Maryland last Saturday.  In other undercard games to Saturday’s conference title game between Ohio State and Northwestern, Wisconsin will host Minnesota, Illinois visits Penn State, Michigan is at Iowa and Michigan State is on the road at Maryland.

Norfolk Catholic girls basktball earns first win of season

The Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class 'C-2' Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team earned their first victory of the season last night after beating Lincoln Journal Star second ranked in Class 'D-1' Hartington Cedar Catholic on the road 42-34.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Justin Tucker drilled a tiebreaking, 55-yard field goal with two seconds left in the Baltimore Ravens' 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns.  Tucker's go-ahead kick came 57 seconds after Baker Mayfield hit Kareem Hunt for a 22-yard touchdown that tied the game.  Lamar Jackson engineered two s…