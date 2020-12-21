Husker football decides against bowl game; season ends at 3-5

Nebraska’s football season is officially over. The team has opted not to play in a bowl game, NU announced yesterday.
Coach Scott Frost said he would leave it to his players to decide whether they wanted to play again after a 28-21 win Friday night against Rutgers, and the decision to turn down a bowl chance was made during a meeting Saturday. Nebraska, who finished 3-5, almost certainly would have ended up with a bowl bid and likely would have drawn interest from several games, both within the Big Ten’s regular tie-ins and from without in the event that the Big Ten filled its spots. The fact that conversations of teams not playing were happening in the first place, though, speaks to the larger issues at hand. Many teams have decided not to play in the postseason because of the trying season that has already unfolded and the impacts that the coronavirus pandemic has had both on and off the field.