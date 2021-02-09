Husker football adds assistant coaches

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost announced yesterday the addition of three staff members for the Husker football program.
Marcus Castro-Walker has been hired as the Director of Player Development, Bill Busch joins the Huskers as a Defensive Analyst, and Keanon Lowe will serve as an Offensive Analyst. Castro-Walker and Lowe both have previous experience with Frost. Busch, a Nebraska native, will be in his third stint with the Husker football program. Castro-Walker has spent the past four years as the director of college personnel at Arizona State, working on Herm Edwards' staff. Busch brings more than 20 seasons of coaching experience at Power Five schools to the Nebraska staff. Lowe comes to Nebraska after one season at UCLA as an analyst.