Husker football adds assistant coaches

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost announced yesterday the addition of three staff members for the Husker football program. 

Marcus Castro-Walker has been hired as the Director of Player Development, Bill Busch joins the Huskers as a Defensive Analyst, and Keanon Lowe will serve as an Offensive Analyst.  Castro-Walker and Lowe both have previous experience with Frost.  Busch, a Nebraska native, will be in his third stint with the Husker football program.  Castro-Walker has spent the past four years as the director of college personnel at Arizona State, working on Herm Edwards' staff.  Busch brings more than 20 seasons of coaching experience at Power Five schools to the Nebraska staff.  Lowe comes to Nebraska after one season at UCLA as an analyst.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The Creighton men’s basketball team has dropped from 17th to 19th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.  The 14-5 Bluejays split two games in the last week after falling at home to Georgetown last Wednesday 86-79 and then beating Marquette on the road 71-68 last Saturday.  Creighton re…