Husker, Bluejay, & Maverick volleyball players honored by AVCA

Four Nebraska volleyball players were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-North Region Team today, the AVCA announced. 

Nicklin Hames, Madi Kubik, Lauren Stivrins, and Lexi Sun were the Huskers' four honorees for the second year in a row.  Stivrins and Sun earned their third career all-region honors.  The four Huskers will be eligible for AVCA All-America honors, which will be announced April 21.  Nebraska is 14-2 on the year and will play a second round match of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday versus the winner of Texas State and Utah Valley at 2:30 at CHI Health Center Omaha.  Three women from Creighton were also honored by the AVCA today with All-Region honors, with Jaela Zimmerman taking home East Region Player of the Year accolades.  She was joined by Bluejay teammates Keeley Davis and Naomi Hickman as First Team All-East Region choices.  This year's awards mark the fifth straight year that Creighton has had three or more players earn First Team All-Region acclaim.  They are 12-3 on the season after winning the BIG EAST for a seventh straight season.  The Bluejays will face Ohio Valley Conference champion 16-1 Morehead State on Wednesday at 2:30.  Nebraska-Omaha’s Sadie Limback was named to the All-Midwest Region Team.  She is the second Maverick in the Division I era to earn the honor.

Stephen Curry scored 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for the most in Warriors franchise history as Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets 116-107.  Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets with 27 points, twelve rebounds, and eight assists.  Curry scored 21 points in the first quarter, giving him 17,78

Wayne State women's golf finishes fourth at Wildcat Classic

The Wayne State women's golf team placed fourth with a two-day score of 665 at the Wildcat Classic that concluded today in windy, cold conditions at the Wayne Country Club, after enjoying near perfect conditions on Sunday where the Wildcats set a new school record shooting a 323, the Wildcat