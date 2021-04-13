Husker, Bluejay, & Maverick volleyball players honored by AVCA

Four Nebraska volleyball players were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-North Region Team today, the AVCA announced.
Nicklin Hames, Madi Kubik, Lauren Stivrins, and Lexi Sun were the Huskers' four honorees for the second year in a row. Stivrins and Sun earned their third career all-region honors. The four Huskers will be eligible for AVCA All-America honors, which will be announced April 21. Nebraska is 14-2 on the year and will play a second round match of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday versus the winner of Texas State and Utah Valley at 2:30 at CHI Health Center Omaha. Three women from Creighton were also honored by the AVCA today with All-Region honors, with Jaela Zimmerman taking home East Region Player of the Year accolades. She was joined by Bluejay teammates Keeley Davis and Naomi Hickman as First Team All-East Region choices. This year's awards mark the fifth straight year that Creighton has had three or more players earn First Team All-Region acclaim. They are 12-3 on the season after winning the BIG EAST for a seventh straight season. The Bluejays will face Ohio Valley Conference champion 16-1 Morehead State on Wednesday at 2:30. Nebraska-Omaha’s Sadie Limback was named to the All-Midwest Region Team. She is the second Maverick in the Division I era to earn the honor.