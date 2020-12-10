Husker basketball team falls at home to Georgia Tech

Jose Alvarado scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and led Georgia Tech to a 75-64 victory over Nebraska in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. 

Alvarado led four players in double figures for the Yellow Jackets.  It was the second straight win for Georgia Tech, who beat Kentucky 79-62 after home losses to Georgia State and Mercer.  Alvarado picked up his fourth foul with 18:25 remaining but returned about four minutes later with his team trailing 43-39.  Alvarado scored 15 points, including three consecutive three-pointers during a 30-14 stretch, that gave the Yellow Jackets a 69-57 lead with 2:09 to play.  Kobe Webster made six three-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Huskers.  Teammate Dalano Banton netted 17 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the loss.  Georgia Tech, who led at halftime 32-30, is now 2-2 on the season while Nebraska drops to 3-2.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 10, 2020

Houston Rockets star James Harden must have six consecutive negative COVID-19 tests before the NBA will clear him to practice with the team, a league source told ESPN.  Harden, the eight-time All-Star who has requested to be traded to a contender, did not report to the Toyota Center for COVI…

Norfolk High swim teams split dual with Fremont

The Norfolk High swim teams split a road dual with Fremont yesterday.  The Lady Panthers improved to 2-0 after beating the Lady Tigers 92-74.  The Norfolk boys are now 1-1 in duals after an 83-75 loss.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The Baltimore Ravens shredded the Dallas defense for 294 yards rushing in a 34-17 win over the Cowboys.  Lamar Jackson ran for 94 yards and a touchdown and threw for two scores in his first game since testing positive for COVID-19.  The Ravens averaged 7.9 yards per carry against the NFL’s w…

Wayne State baseball adds to recruiting class

Wayne State College head baseball coach Alex Koch has announced the Wildcat fall signing class for the 2021-22 season, adding seven players that includes four pitchers, two catchers and one outfielder. 