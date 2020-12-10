Husker basketball team falls at home to Georgia Tech

Jose Alvarado scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and led Georgia Tech to a 75-64 victory over Nebraska in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Alvarado led four players in double figures for the Yellow Jackets. It was the second straight win for Georgia Tech, who beat Kentucky 79-62 after home losses to Georgia State and Mercer. Alvarado picked up his fourth foul with 18:25 remaining but returned about four minutes later with his team trailing 43-39. Alvarado scored 15 points, including three consecutive three-pointers during a 30-14 stretch, that gave the Yellow Jackets a 69-57 lead with 2:09 to play. Kobe Webster made six three-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Huskers. Teammate Dalano Banton netted 17 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the loss. Georgia Tech, who led at halftime 32-30, is now 2-2 on the season while Nebraska drops to 3-2.