Husker baseball announces 2020 schedule

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt announced the Huskers' 2020 schedule today, which features match-ups with seven NCAA Tournament qualifiers from last season.
The Huskers open their 53-game schedule against former conference foe Baylor in Waco, Texas Feb. 14-16. Nebraska's home opener is scheduled for March 6 against Columbia, as the first of 24 games at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in 2020. NU has four games against intrastate foes in 2020. They visit Creighton on April 7 and April 28 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, and host the Bluejays at Hawks Field on April 21. The Huskers host Nebraska-Omaha on April 14 in Lincoln. The Bluejays and Mavericks both qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season. The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for May 20-24 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.