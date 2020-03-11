Humphrey St. Francis' Weidner is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Allison Weidner of the Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball team.
At last weekend’s State Tournament in Lincoln, she helped her team to a Class ‘D-2’ State Runner-up finish. In an opening round 60-53 victory over Sterling, Weidner had 20 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, and six steals. In a 68-38 semifinal win over Mullen, she had 39 points, six boards, five assists, and three steals. In a 59-51 loss to Wynot in the Championship Game, Weidner had 24 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals. She was nominated by coach Bryan Reichmuth. Congratulations to Allison Weidner of the Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.