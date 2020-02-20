Humphrey St. Francis' Weidner is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Allison Weidner of the Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball team.
Last Friday, she recorded a triple-double in an 80-44 win over Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Elkhorn Valley. Weidner had 28 points, ten rebounds, ten assists, nine steals, and twelve deflections. Last Tuesday, in a 94-7 sub-district semifinal win over Spalding Academy, in just twelve minutes of action, she had 28 points, six assists, four rebounds, and 15 steals. This season, the Nebraska recruit is averaging 25.1 points per game. Weidner is shooting 53% from the field, 29% from three-point range, 7.2 steals on average, dishing out 6.5 assists, and collecting 6.1 rebounds. She was nominated by coach Bryan Reichmuth. Congratulations to Allison Weidner of the Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.