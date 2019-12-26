Humphrey St. Francis' Weidner is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Allison Weidner of the Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball team. 

Last Thursday, in a 60-54 loss to Summerland, she had 26 points, six steals, five rebounds, and four assists.  Two nights later, Weidner recorded a triple-double in a 70-41 victory over Fullerton.  She had 29 points, twelve boards, ten steals, and five assists.  On the season, Weidner is averaging 23.8 points, 8.0 steals, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.  The Nebraska women's basketball recruit was nominated by coach Bryan Reichmuth.  Congratulations to Allison Weidner of the Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

