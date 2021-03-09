Humphrey St. Francis' Weidner is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Allison Weidner of the Class ‘D-2’ State Champion Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball team. 

She led the team to the title with victories over Sterling, Mullen, and Falls City Sacred Heart last week.  Weidner scored 19 points with nine assists, nine rebounds, and six steals in the 73-41 opening round victory over Sterling.  In a 65-59 win over Mullen in the semifinals, she had 31 points, nine boards, and six steals.  In the 57-48 championship win over Falls City Sacred Heart, Weidner recorded a line of 21 points, eight rebounds, and five steals.  The Nebraska recruit averaged 25 points, seven rebounds, 6.4 steals, and 6.4 assists per game this season in leading Humphrey St. Francis to a 25-0 record.  She was nominated by Coach Bryan Reichmuth.  Congratulations to Allison Weidner of the Class ‘D-2’ State Champion Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

