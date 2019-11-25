Humphrey St. Francis to battle Pleasanton in Class 'D-2' Championship at 2:45 on 97.5 KEXL

The 12-0 Humphrey St. Francis football team takes on the 10-2 Pleasanton Bulldogs in the Class ‘D-2’ State Championship Game this afternoon at 2:45.
The Flyers are the top seed in the east and ranked first in both polls while the Bulldogs are the seven seed in the west and ranked unranked. This year, Humphrey St. Francis has beaten Wynot, Clarkson/Leigh, Giltner, Osmond, Winside, Elgin Public/Pope John twice, Riverside, Plainview twice, Lawrence/Nelson, and Falls City Sacred Heart by an average score of 59.2-9. Pleasanton is outscoring their foes on average through twelve contests 38.5-24.2. This afternoon’s Class ‘D-2’ State Championship game can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com with pregame coverage starting at 2:15. In Class 'D-1', Osceola/High Plains meets Cross County at 10:15 and Scottsbluff battles Omaha Skutt in Class 'B' at 7:15.