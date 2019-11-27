Humphrey St. Francis' Pfeifer is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Trevor Pfeifer of the Class ‘D-2’ State Champion Humphrey St. Francis football team. 

In last Monday’s 70-16 Championship Game win over Pleasanton, he ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 78 yards and three more scores.  Defensively, Pfeifer recorded three interceptions.  He was nominated by Coach Eric Kessler.  Congratulations to Trevor Pfeifer of the Class ‘D-2’ State Champion Humphrey St. Francis football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

