Howells/Dodge' Sindelar is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Blake Sindelar of the Howells/Dodge boys basketball team. He led his team to a state runner-up in Class ‘D-1’ with victories over Walthill, Burwell, and then a loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the State Championship Game.
Sindelar scored 30 points and collected 21 rebounds in the 68-49 opening round victory over Walthill. In a 76-45 rout of Burwell in the semifinals, he had 31 points, seven boards, and six assists. In the 52-47 overtime championship loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Sindelar recorded a line of 18 points and seven rebounds. This season, he averaged 19.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.4 steals per game this season in leading Howells/Dodge to a 20-9 record and a state runner-up. He was nominated by Coach Kevin Janata. Congratulations to Blake Sindelar of the Howells/Dodge boys basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.