Holiday basketball tournament brackets released regarding City of Norfolk teams

Holiday basketball tournament brackets have been released regarding City of Norfolk teams.
The 1-4 Panther boys will visit 0-1 Lincoln East in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Monday, December 28th at 2:00 while the 2-3 Lady Panthers will host 1-4 Columbus in their opening round game on that Monday at 2:00. In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys will take on Elkhorn Valley in a girl/boy doubleheader of the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament on Monday, December 28th starting with the girls contest at 1:00. The other twin bill will have Battle Creek entertaining Ainsworth. The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys will meet West Holt in a doubleheader of the Stanton Holiday Tournament on Monday, December 28th starting with the girls game at 2:00. The other twin bill will have Stanton hosting Hartington/Newcastle.