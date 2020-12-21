Holiday basketball tournament brackets released regarding City of Norfolk teams

Holiday basketball tournament brackets have been released regarding City of Norfolk teams. 

The 1-4 Panther boys will visit 0-1 Lincoln East in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Monday, December 28th at 2:00 while the 2-3 Lady Panthers will host 1-4 Columbus in their opening round game on that Monday at 2:00.  In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys will take on Elkhorn Valley in a girl/boy doubleheader of the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament on Monday, December 28th starting with the girls contest at 1:00.  The other twin bill will have Battle Creek entertaining Ainsworth.  The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys will meet West Holt in a doubleheader of the Stanton Holiday Tournament on Monday, December 28th starting with the girls game at 2:00.  The other twin bill will have Stanton hosting Hartington/Newcastle.

Tags

In other news

Husker women's hoops falls at Indiana

Husker women's hoops falls at Indiana

Aleksa Gulbe scored 18 points with twelve rebounds to lead three players in double figures and 15th ranked Indiana drubbed Nebraska 81-45 in the Hoosiers’ Big Ten Conference opener. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 21, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 21, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs earned their ninth straight win to maintain control of the top seed in the AFC playoffs.  Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Patrick Mahomes threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 32-29 victory at New Orleans.  Mahomes’ scoring passes…