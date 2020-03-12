Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Indianapolis.
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Facing criticism for coaching his team when he was not feeling well Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg wrote in a social media post he would not have been on the bench if he knew his presence could expose others to illness.

Hoiberg wrote on Twitter that he would never do anything that would put his team, family or anyone else in harm's way.

Hoiberg was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he left Wednesday night's 89-64 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament.

Hoiberg was diagnosed with influenza-A, which the school characterized as a “common cold” in a news release.

